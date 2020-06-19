Juneteenth flag raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time

For the first time in Wisconsin state history, the Juneteenth flag is flying over the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed the order to raise the flag and mark the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

“As a state that sees some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it is as important as ever that we recognize and reflect on our history, celebrate Black resiliency, and move forward in solidarity and strength toward a more racially equitable and just society,” Gov. Evers said.

Wisconsin formally recognized the holiday in 2009, becoming the 36th state in the nation to do so, the Evers Administration said. Currently, 47 states and the District of Columbia all mark the holiday.