Jury begins deliberation in Valdez murder trial

Day five of Austin Valdez’s retrial again began with Valdez taking the stand, this time with harsh cross examination from the prosecution.

Valdez is accused of shooting and killing stepfather Robin Reeson in March 2018. This marks Valdez’s second trial in the case. A first trial, where he faced first degree reckless homicide charges, ended in a mistrial. Valdez now faces first degree intentional homicide charges.

Valdez seemed flustered on the stand, recounting discrepancies from his initial police interview in 2018 and first jury trial in 2019.

The prosecution referred back to those interviews - hearing testimony about Valdez’s reaction the night of Robin Reeson’s death.

“While we were talking about the fishing, it was just like a typical conversation two people would be having. There was no real emotional state,” said Deputy Tim Clauer, Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.

Closing arguments were made by both sides, before the jury was released for deliberation.

“His mind was made up when he left that room with a loaded, deer hunting rifle. If he touches me again, I’ll shoot him,” said Adrienne Blais, Assistant Attorney General for the State of Wisconsin.

“Did he have any thought in his mind that he was going to kill Robin? I don’t think so,” said Valdez’s attorney, Jeremiah Wolfgang Meyer-O’Day. “A person who wants to kill somebody, who intends their death to happen, does not give four warnings.”

Following hours of closing arguments, the jury was sent to deliberate on Valdez’s verdict. So far, they have not come to a consensus.

NBC15 News will continue to follow this developing story.

