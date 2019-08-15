Jury deliberates in case of semi-truck driver who crashed into Wisconsin school bus

A jury is in recess after deliberating whether the man who drove a semi truck into a Wisconsin school bus is guilty Thursday evening.

Wayne Murphy, 43, is charged with smashing his semi-truck into a Wisconsin school bus filled with students on a field trip in May of 2018.

In Columbia County Court Wednesday, a series of witnesses testified regarding the accident.

Murphy pleaded not guilty to felony charges: five counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and five counts of second-degree reckless injury.

Prosecutors say Murphy was driving a semi that struck a bus on the side of the interstate near DeForest. The bus had pulled over because of mechanical problems.

Twenty people were injured in the accident.

According to a complaint, Murphy was under the influence of prescription medication at the time of the crash.

