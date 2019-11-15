Jury deliberates in murder trial of Jacob Davenport, accused in fatal shooting

A Rock County jury is deliberating in the murder trial of Jacob Davenport, who is accused of shooting and killing another man last February.

Davenport, of Beloit, was charged with first degree intentional homicide in April. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say that on Feb. 9, 2019 Davenport fired four shots at 28-year-old James Tomten, killing him.

Authorities later found Tomten’s body in his own SUV, in the 800 block of Vine Street in Beloit. Police concluded at the time that Tomten was likely shot inside the SUV.

Law enforcement later located and arrested Davenport in Texas, after police filed a warrant for his arrest.

Janesville-based radio station WCLO reports that prosecutors said that Davenport shot Tomten over matters of money and respect. Much of the evidence presented during the trial, which started last Monday, has focused on surveillance video of the two men.

