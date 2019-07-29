Jury selected, trial begins Tuesday for former Badger Quintez Cephus

14 people were selected to the jury for the sexual assault trial for a former Badger football player.

Quintez Cephus is accused of sexually assaulting two fellow UW-Madison students in 2018. He is charged with Third Degree Sexual Assault and Second Degree Sexual Assault of an Intoxicated Victim.

Cephus pleaded not guilty to the charges and said his encounters with the women were consensual.

The jury consists of 12 members and two alternates.

The trial will begin on Tuesday. It was originally scheduled for February, but Judge William Hanrahan delayed the trial.

Cephus was a wide receiver for the Badgers and was suspended from the football team in 2018. He then sued the university in federal court, claiming their Title IX investigation violated his rights and it couldn't take place until he had his day in court. He dropped the federal civil rights lawsuit in March.