Just over a week to go until the Wisconsin State Fair

The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair is just over a week away from opening.

The big event will have the usual games, rides, and music, but this year will also introduce 66 new food items for the fair.

"We have a food finder on our website so you can find all those new foods," said Kristi Chuckel, the Director of Public Affairs for the Wisconsin State Fair. Whether you want to find the weird foods like bug tacos, or you have a specific food allergy, everything is listed there.

The music lineup is also stacked this year. It includes acts like REO Speedwagon, Brett Eldredge, Fitz and the Tantrums, Melissa Etheridge, and many more.

The Wisconsin State Fair is set to run from August 1 to August 11.

Click here for everything you need to know including tickets, music lineups and more.