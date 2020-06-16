JustAsk Campaign encourages you to ask businesses about coronavirus safety measures

While many still feel uneasy about visiting local businesses the way they used to pre-pandemic, the new #JustAsk Campaign hopes to give customers peace of mind.

Through a partnership with the Public Health Madison & Dane County, the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce is encouraging customers to literally just ask if they’re worried about a business’ pandemic precautions.

Chamber President, Zach Brandon says local businesses have developed thoughtful safety plans and many are proud to share them.

The Chamber is encouraging businesses to display a special flyer as part of the initiative and there will be a social media campaign in the coming weeks.

The #JustAsk Campaign hopes to give the community confidence to get back out and support local businesses which is crucial as many have been struggling through the pandemic.

“They want you to know as consumers that they've done the work and are intentional about your safety and need you to return to spend money in the economy.” said Brandon.

Home2 Suites Madison is participating in the campaign. General Manager, Coni Duhr says its important for customers to know they have safety in mind. ‘We are definitely practicing social distancing in our lobby and public areas. We definitely have signage that helps promote that and have stepped up our cleaning procedures.

Maeghan Nicholson, Marketing Manager at Suttle-Straus in Waunakee says while they have been open through the pandemic as an essential business, they made it priority to adopt new safe practices very early and made the information available to customers easily online. “We felt one of the most important things was to communicate to our customers how we are increasing our cleaning protocols and how we are going to service them during this time of COVID,” said Nicholson.

Having signage as part of the #JustAsk campaign is another step to reassuring customers. The local business community hopes that transparency and communication will help bring customers back.

The Chamber is encouraging businesses to display the #JustAsk flyer but even if you don’t see it, health officials encourage you to ask questions about policies and protocols to help keep you safe.

