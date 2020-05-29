"Justice for George" protest scheduled for Saturday in Madison

Madison will join the growing list of cities to protest the fatal arrest of George Floyd.

The "Justice for George" protest is scheduled for Saturday at the Capitol Square. It slated to start at 12 p.m. The event planners set up a Facebook page with information about the demonstration.

Over the course of several hours Friday, virtual support has grown from 200 people saying they would attend, to more than 1,000. Those putting the protest together want it to remain peaceful.

“We want to make sure that it's understood that we are coming from a place of support,” event co-creator Erin Beehner said. “We cannot understand what it feels like to be black or brown in our country and we want anyone of color who attends to take the lead on this."

Event co-creator Gina Nolan said she would also like to make sure everyone is following social distancing guidelines.

"There's somebody I'm connecting with who is providing some masks that people can grab when they enter if they don't have it, we're asking that people bring their own masks,” Nolan said. “We're also mindful of [COVID-19] and large groupings and the impact of that."

The two women are working with law enforcement about security. NBC15 reached out to Capitol Police to find out how they’re preparing for the demonstration and did not hear back.