Justice for a Cure in Monona

Justice for a Cure held it's annual ceremony Friday afternoon in Monona.

Law enforcement from across the viewing area were in attendance wearing pink uniforms.

The organization started in 2008 as a way for the law enforcement to get more involved in the community by bringing awareness to the cause and supporting those who have been touched by cancer.

"When I was planning my retirement from 30 years of law enforcement, deputy sheriff in Dane county, I ended up with breast cancer. From that I went back and said to the sheriff we don't do enough to get involved in the community, to bring awareness, and to raise funds to support the badly needed research," Joan Kamholz, founder and president of Justice for a Cure said.

The event even featured the national anthem, remarks by the founder and a short parade of law enforcement.

"It's always the first of October and it kind of kicks off the month of October, and it kicks off the whole year. Our mission work is not just breast cancer it's for all cancers but this is where it all starts for us." Kamholz said.

The event is held at a different location across the state every year. The fundraising program benefits local cancer support programs and research.