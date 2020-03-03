Justice holds fundraiser at gun range after Molson Coors shooting

Democrats are attacking conservative state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly for holding a campaign fundraiser at a gun range a day after a mass shooting in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that Kelly held the fundraiser at the Wisconsin Firearms Training Center in Waukesha County on Thursday, a day after Anthony Ferrill shot and killed five co-workers at the Molson Coors brewery before killing himself.

State Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer called the fundraiser "tasteless and disrespectful." Kelly will square off against liberal-leaning Jill Karofsky in an April 7 election.