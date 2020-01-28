Justin Bieber coming to Summerfest

Justin Bieber is headlining at Summerfest in Milwaukee this year. The festival made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.
Bieber's concert will be on June 24th at the American Family Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale February 14th at noon.
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: @justinbieber to headline the @amfam Amphitheater on June 24 with special guests @Kehlani & @jaden.— Summerfest (@Summerfest) January 28, 2020
Tix on sale 2/14 at 12PM CST. Want access to the presale? Join the Summerfest Insiders email club here: https://t.co/MVIeS5aj6b pic.twitter.com/uFTHa4jpjo