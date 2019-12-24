Justin Bieber headlining 1st night of Summerfest

Merry Christmas, Beliebers! Justin Bieber's coming to Milwaukee next year to kick off the first night of Summerfest.

The superstar performer dropped a new video on YouTube, pushing his upcoming single, "Yummy." It also includes all of the dates for his upcoming tour, including June 24 at Summerfest.

FIND THE FULL LIST HERE

The Biebs' website doesn't give any ticket information about the performance, however tickets for the festival are already on sale here.

Bieber is just the third headliner confirmed for Summerfest, joining heavy metal legends Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson, who will rock the American Family Insurance Arena on July 1.