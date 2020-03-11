Juvenile in custody after threat after threat at Beloit high school

Beloit Memorial High School was placed on lock down Wednesday after school officials received a report of an unconfirmed threat.

The threat turned out to be a hoax and a juvenile has since been taken into custody, the Beloit Police Department said in an update on its Facebook page.

Police did not detail the nature of the threat. In its original post, authorities said they had not confirmed a threat and there was no active situation.

The name of the juvenile taken into custody in connection with the incident has not been released.