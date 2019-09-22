Teen stalked home by burglar, man arrested

A 16-year-old girl was followed home by a man how burglarized her residence on Saturday afternoon near downtown Madison.

The girl had taken a bus from the Pflaum Road area near La Follette High School, and got off that bus at the south transfer point at 2:55 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

A man followed her from the transfer point to her residence near the 1100 block of Hackberry Lane. The man then walked away and the teen called police. When police arrived, they could not find the suspect.

The teen called 911 again, and said the suspect had just come inside her house. Police then found and interviewed the suspect, according to the Madison Police Department.

After investigating, the suspect was charged with stalking, burglary and taken to the Dane County Jail.