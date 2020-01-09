Juveniles’ attempt to steal car from woman stalled when they couldn’t drive stick shift

A group of juveniles allegedly tried stealing a woman’s car, but they couldn’t get away because none of them knew how to drive a manual transmission vehicle.

Officers were called to Wakefield Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon for reports of an attempted carjacking, according to a Cleveland police report.

The car owner told police that four juveniles wearing ski masks approached her as she was exiting her vehicle.

“Give me your keys. I don’t want to shoot anybody,” one of the victims told the woman.

The 37-year-old victim said one of the suspects pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, but couldn’t tell for sure because a plastic bag was covering it.

The suspects allowed the woman to get her child out of the backseat before they attempted to flee in the car.

Two suspects got into the car and tried to start it, but they were unsuccessful after about a minute, according to report.