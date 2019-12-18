K-9 Max reports for duty

"Sit. Off. Blyven," are the commands.

K-9 Max sits after taking command from Officer Dennis Peterson. (WSAW)

Meet Max. The newest K-9 officer for the Wausau Police Department. It's day 1 on the job with Officer Dennis Peterson, a first-time handler after 5 years with the department.

"Pretty early on during that time I made the decision it was something I wanted to pursue," said Officer Peterson.

Officer Peterson and Max returned not long ago from 6 weeks of training in Peru, Indiana.

"The vast majority of the training is training the officer how to handle the dog."

Unlike other K-9 officers, Max is not trained on marijuana.

"His job description doesn't change at all really. He's still a dual purpose drug and patrol dog. He's only certified on methamphetamine and cocaine though."

That special working relationship with the year-and-a-half old Belgian Malinois and Officer Peterson will only grow as days go by.

"Max is a different gear and different intensity that's for sure," Officer Peterson said. "Everything is a first for us at this point and everything about it is exciting."

K-9 Astor will be joining the Wausau P.D. very soon. Like Max, Astor will also not be trained for marijuana.