K9 and handler retiring from Madison Police Department

After working the streets of Madison for nearly 10 years, K9 slim is looking ahead to long walks and taking a break from crime.

His handler, police officer Carren Corcoran is also retiring after nearly 30 years with the department.

Corcoran said her favorite part of being a K9 handler was when K9 Slim could provide information for an investigation.

"Slim loves tracking, so I love tracking,” said Corcoran. “When he gets out of the squad at a call he immediately jumps up on the trunk to see if his harness is there- if it is, he bites it and begins to carry it around.”

A celebration is being held for Slim and Corcoran on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the MPD Training Center located off Femrite Drive.