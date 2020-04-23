KNOW THIS PERSON? Janesville PD needs your help identifying person of interest

Janesville police need your help identifying a woman whose picture was taken in a number of photos.

Police say they are seeking information related to a recent incident, but did not offer any specifics Thursday evening.

If you know who she is, pictured above, are you asked to:

- Call the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100

- Call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636, 24 hours a day

- Download the FREE “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google play store to give crime tips ANONYMOUSLY.