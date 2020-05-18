Kalahari Resorts gets set to open next week, offers anniversary discount

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is prepared to reopen in just over a week and it’s offering a big discount for people who book soon.

“This time has brought unprecedented challenges, and we want to offer a safe place for families to come together and focus on the fun instead of the worry,” its spokesperson Travis Nelson said.

The Wisconsin Dells resort plans to start welcoming guests on Wednesday, May 27. To mark the reopening and its 20th anniversary, the resort is offering 20 percent off summer stays.

It explains anyone who books before June 6 will receive 20 percent off overnights stays between May 27 and September 6. Full details of the offer are available here.

“When you’re ready for a getaway, Kalahari will be open with a vacation experience guests can feel good about,” Nelson added.

