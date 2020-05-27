Kalahari Resorts officially open for the summer season

The Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells officially open their doors to guests, but have a new commitment to clean policy to keep people safe.

The new policy requires employees to wear masks and gloves plus get their temperatures checked before the start of every shift. As for guests, they will be required to follow the 6 feet distancing guideline markers on the ground and are encouraged to wear personal protective equipment.

The guest rooms will not have staying over night service, which means if guests need new towels and linens the housekeeping staff will sanitize the towels and linens then place them outside the guest room door following the new no contact drop off policy.

Karolyn Doro, the Corporate Director of Rooms at the Kalahari Resorts, said that they have removed "high touch" items from the guest rooms. Those items include alarm clocks, the Kleenex box cover and the coffee maker.

"We have social distancing markers and reminders everywhere to maintain that 6 feet safe distance. One family group per sitting area and we've spread out tables in the water park," Doro said.

There is a cleaning task force that will deep clean the park frequently, plus a new wellness concierge to answer any concerns guests have about the clean policy.

The doors to the Kalahari Resort open to guests at 11 a.m. Doro said they have already seen a steady flow of reservations for the summer, but are expecting a lower occupancy.

More information click here.