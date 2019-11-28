Kalahari float returns for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Everything from the rain forest could be seen on Kalahari Resorts and Conventions' float at the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.

This was the second year the Wisconsin Dells resort's safari-themed float rode through New York City, featuring an animated 12-foot wide elephant head controlled by puppeteers, as well as hippos, lions, and giraffes gathered around a watering hole.

Popular 90's girl group TLC also performed on the float, singing hits like “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls.”

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions said the float is meant to represent “a wondrous scene where the spirit of community, fun, and connection.”

More than 120 pounds of glitter were used in the making of the float.