Kan. McDonald's owner: Video proves employee didn't write expletive on officer's cup

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday says he’s seen new video provided by the McDonald’s in Junction City, as he continued investigating an officer's claim that a McDonald's employee wrote an expletive on his coffee cup over the weekend.

"Based on what I saw this morning in meeting with the McDonald's representatives, we are looking further into this matter," Hornaday said.

McDonald’s Owner/Operator Dana Cook addressed the matter in a written statement saying, “My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made. We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation."

According to Hornaday, a Herington police officer told him he stopped at the McDonald's drive-thru at 1127 South Washington St. in Junction City around 6 a.m. Saturday. Hornaday says the officer was on his way to work, in uniform, but in his personal car.

The officer has only been with the department for two months, but spent five years as a military police officer in the Army, Hornaday said.

After picking up his coffee, the officer made his way back to the police department, and noticed the words "f***ing pig" written on the side of the cup.

Hornaday had posted on his personal Facebook page about the incident. The post is no longer public. It is not clear whether he deleted it entirely.

“My reaction based on the initial incident was just my reaction based on what I believe, and that’s a police officer who is sworn to protect, their integrity is of the highest order, and it would be foolish of any law enforcement agency or professional to not take the word of their police officer until they can be proven otherwise,” said Hornaday.

The Chief says he doesn’t see any reason to go back to McDonald’s for further information, adding both groups are working together to investigate.

“The only people that know exactly what has transpired are the people who are conducting the investigation, and those that are involved with it. It’s very important that patience is what we need to practice. I learned that as a police officer a very, very long time ago, that if you just be patient, everything will play out. Judgment is something that should be made at the end after all evidence and all facts have been gathered and presented.”

David Gilbert with the Geary County Sheriff Office sent an updated statement saying, “It is saddening to see this incident in our community no matter who wrote on the officer’s cup.” Gilbert continued, “WE will stand together as a community while the incident investigation is completed.”