Kansas suspends De Sousa indefinitely for K-State brawl

No. 3 Kansas has suspended forward Silvio De Sousa indefinitely for his role in a brawl with Kansas State near the end of their game.

De Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side, but he may not be the only one facing punishment. At one point during the melee, he was seen holding a stool over his head, although he never used it to strike anyone.

Several other players that left the bench and were involved in an ugly fracas that spilled into disability seating behind one of the baskets in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.