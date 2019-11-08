Kanye West might have a new nickname; it’s a mouthful

Yeezus, what are you up to now?

Kanye West often turns heads with what he has to say.

A recent interview was no exception.

It seems the musician/entrepreneur is considering a name change.

How does Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West sound? Try fitting that on your business cards.

He dropped the potential new moniker during an interview at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival this week, CNN reported.

Is he serious? Who knows?

“When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is,” he told Fast Company senior writer Mark Wilson.

West is hardly new to controversy.

Last year, he suggested slavery was a choice.

In 2013, he wore the Confederate flag in an effort to reappropriate what many consider to be a symbol of white supremacy and racial hatred.

In 2006, he posed for Rolling Stone with a crown of thorns and compared himself to Jesus.

Fast Company is a business magazine that reports on technology, business and design.

The comments by West were part of a wide-ranging interview about his businesses and personal life.

