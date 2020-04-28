Karl Martin chosen as permanent dean of UW-Madison Division of Extension

Karl Martin, who is serving as interim dean and director of the UW-Madison Division of Extension since June 2018, has been chosen to serve as the permanent dean and director of the division, the university announced Tuesday.

Martin joined Extension in 2014 as the Cooperative Extension program director for the Community, Natural Resource and Economic Development (CNRED) branch of Cooperative Extension.

Before to coming to Extension, Martin worked as chief of the Wildlife and Forestry Research Section in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Martin has a doctorate in forest ecology and a master's degree in wildlife science from Oregon State University, and a bachelor's degree in wildlife ecology from UW-Madison, according to the university.

"Karl has thoroughly demonstrated his leadership qualities since arriving at Extension, and his term as interim has shown that he is the right choice to lead the unit in the long term," UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement.

"Extension plays a critical role in the communities and economy of the state, and the lives of Wisconsin citizens. I look forward to continuing to work with Karl and helping him carry out his vision for continuing to serve the state of Wisconsin," accordin to Blank.