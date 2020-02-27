Kaukauna High School welcomes therapy dog to class

There's a new staff member walking the halls of Kaukauna High School and the four legged friend is already having an impact on students and staff.

"Chewie" gets stroked during class at Kaukauna High School (WBAY photo)

There's no doubt about it, Chewbacca "Chewie" Brooks is the teacher's pet at Kaukauna High School. While the 8 year old goldendoodle goes home with English teacher Betsy Brooks at night, while at school, Chewie is hard at work.

"Having him just in the room calms the atmosphere. I try to manage a very positive environment and Chewie just adds to that," says Betsy Brooks.

Trained through the Fox Valley Humane Association, this is Chewie's second gig as a therapy dog. He worked with Brooks at her previous job in another district. And just weeks ago started at Kaukauna High School. Three days a week Chewie joins Betsy Brooks at school and interacts with students as well as staff.

According to Brooks, "Outside of the classroom, before school or during lunch I have students that want to come in and just pet him and just hangout with him, so he helps them stay relaxed and calm."

Chewie's chill, according to students, comes just from his presence in the classroom.

"Some days I've had bad days and he came over by me and really, just sort of, felt good by the vibe he's giving off and all that," says sophomore Brett Young.

Students say Chewie has the ability to know they need his attention.

Sophomore Kendra Urban adds, "I was anxious one day, he came up to me, he nudged my arm a bit, it was like a comforting tactic."

Whether Chewie is walking around interacting with students or just laying around, taking a break, knowing he's in class just makes the subject more enjoyable.

"I think if anything it helps us want to pay even more attention because you don't want, if it is a distraction, you don't want the dog to be taken away or anything so you want to pay attention. It's just a more fun class now," says sophomore Louis Djupstrom.

Proving man's best friend can be a teacher and teacher's pet.

