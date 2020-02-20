Kaukauna community in shock after the deaths of two children

The Kaukauna community searches for answers as investigators continue to piece together what happened Monday morning on Crooks Avenue.

As we reported, police say William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3, were found dead inside of a duplex on the 1200 block.

Police are not saying how they died except to say they had "intentionally inflicted injuries." Caution tape surrounds the home, while no arrests have been made.

"Everybody's been talking about it. Every client this morning since I've been in the conversation has been brought up," said Darla Jodar.

Jodar works as a stylist at Hanna's Nails and Salon in Kaukauna, the community where she grew up. A mother of two and a part-time babysitter of young children, she cannot help but wonder how this could have happened.

"It's very gut-wrenching actually to think about two children that were-- two children, innocent kids. Who could do something like that to innocent children?" asks Jodar.

Working at the next chair, Tina Netzel-Hoerres also finds herself asking a lot of questions: "How or what or why or who?"

Twenty years ago, she lived in the same half of the duplex that is at the center of this investigation.

"Really scary when all of a sudden you see the picture, and I'm like, I used to live there. It makes it even more shocking," said Netzel-Hoerres.

The overwhelming emotions among the people who spoke with Action 2 News are fear and worry, as many have more questions than answers.

"I get that they want to make sure all of the I's are dotted and T's are crossed, but at the same time just let us know that we're safe, too," said Netzel-Hoerres.

A small memorial of stuffed animals started in downtown Kaukauna remembers the lives of William and Danielle.

"I felt kind of obligated, you know. I feel like I have to do that for little people," said Tracy Kitterman who lives in Kaukauna. "Just show my support somehow."

She says her grandson was in William's kindergarten class.

"Him and his little brother just keep saying that, 'William is up in Heaven, and we miss him,'" said Kitterman. "People gotta quit involving kids in stuff like this. They have nothing to do with it. They didn't ask to be put here."

People can leave items in the memorial located on the front lawn outside of Pizza Hut in Kaukauna.