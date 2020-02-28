Kaukauna remembers Beyer children at Friday vigil

A grieving community will gather together Friday to honor two children killed in Kaukauna.

A vigil for William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3, will be held at the Kaukauna Community Center, 6-8 p.m. Organizer Attalah Sinclair urges the community to wear the Kaukauna colors of black and orange or shirts with "Kaukauna" on them.

An obituary for the slain children remembers them as curious and smart.

"Will and Dani were inseparable. Will was Dani's protector and Dani always looked up to Will. They were both always smiling with their great big smiles and were just happy to always be together," reads the obituary.

An obituary for the slain children is available.

It's been nearly two weeks since William and Danielle were found dead at a duplex at 1201 ½ Crooks Av. On Feb. 17, police responded to a 911 call reporting children in need of help.

Kaukauna Police say the children died of "intentionally inflicted injuries."

No arrests have been made. Kaukauna Police Chief Jamie Graff said Friday that his department has no new information to release and the investigation is ongoing.

Shari Van Mun is helping to organize a benefit for the Beyer family in her capacity as co-owner of The Painted Gypsy Community Art Center.

A silent auction benefit will be held Mar. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the old Nicolet School building to help the family cover funeral costs. Van Mun says any extra money will be put into a trust for William and Danielle's other siblings.

“The fact that the community wants to come together and get them through this time and help remember the children, it’s very important," said Van Mun. "Everybody is very supportive of the situation. I mean, it's a tragic situation no matter what you do and these poor angels - we need to come together as a community, Kaukauna strong, and really support that and make sure that things are done right for them."

Another organizer Attalah Sinclair added,"That's the main goal, to come together, to want to reach out to one another. You know there's a lot of things this could spider web from each other, being more of a friend, checking in with your neighbors."

During the vigil a number of people spoke out, including Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman.

"It's really put a dark cloud over our community. We're hurting obviously. Two young children tragically taken from us. It's tough," he said.