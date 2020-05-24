Kayaker rescued from river island in Town of Grafton

A kayaker was rescued Saturday afternoon after she fell out of her kayak and was trapped on an island in the Town of Grafton, say fire officials.

According to the Grafton Fire Department Facebook post, crews were called to the Milwaukee River around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they noticed several people in the river trying to help the trapped kayaker and one of those people needed to be rescued, said Fire Chief William Rice.

Rice said the rescuers were from the same group of kayakers and all were safe.

Water rescue teams then made their way to the stranded kayaker and helped her back to shore.

Rice says she was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital.