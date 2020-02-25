Kealia Ohai Watt debuts jersey number and last name with her new team

JJ Watt is one proud husband. The star defensive end for the Houston Texans and Wisconsin native tweeted a photo of the new soccer jersey Kealia Ohai will wear this upcoming season.

Ohai is a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League or NWSL.

Watt and Ohai were married earlier this month in the Bahamas.

Ohai played for the Houston Dash from 2014-2019 and during her time there, met her future husband.

Earlier this year, she was traded to the Chicago Red Stars. Her jersey number with her new team is #2 and according to the image JJ tweeted, the last name will read “Watt” on the back of the jersey. On Twitter, Ohai changed her name to Kealia Ohai Watt.

You can purchase Ohai's new jersey from Chicago Red Stars team store for $80. Visit www.shopredstars.com

The Red Stars are taking on the UW soccer team in a preseason friendly on March 25th at Breese Stevens Field in Madison. Tickets go on sale February 26th.