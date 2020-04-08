Keep kids entertained and learn a new skill

Rick Wilcox from the Rick Wilcox Show in Wisconsin Dells is making magic how-to videos to keep kids entertained during the 'safer at home' order.

The videos are 60 to 90 seconds and Rick takes you through how to make the 'impossible' happen. There are tricks to make a quarter disappear in a handkerchief, flick a toothpick with static electricity and magic dice mind reading.

"Kids like to learn magic tricks because they like to laugh, they like the attention that they get maybe they can fool an adult or each other. They still enjoy the wonder behind not really knowing how something works so it's just fun for them," Wilcox said.

Rick does a how-to video every day. You can find the videos on his blog here.

If magic isn't for your child the Madison Children's Museum has online resources to keep them entertained. There are brain buster classes, art classes and music sessions. Find those resources here.