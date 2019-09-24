Keeping newborns safe with innovative cribs

It is something close to any parent’s heart: keeping newborn babies safe and sound as they sleep.

But according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, is the third largest cause of infant mortality in the United States.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison is being proactive in safe sleep, with a new fleet of bassinets in their maternity rooms.

That’s for patients like Kaelynn Weber, who arrived at the hospital at 2:34 a.m. on September 19.

“It was pretty overwhelming. And then after that wears off, now that I have you here, what do I do with you,” says mom Kimberly Weber.

Because Kaelynn was born at St. Mary’s Hospital, her first stop was a Halo Bassinest, an innovative crib at mom’s beside.

"They're really easy to use,” Weber says. “I like that I can maneuver them around the room with little effort, and put her over the bed so that I can easily change her or whatever, without having to get out of bed."

The Bassinests are on hand for all new moms at St. Mary’s, promoting safe sleep habits for newborns.

“The baby is actually able to sleep in its own crib on the side of mom, without being in the bed with mom. And then mom can sooth the baby without having to pick the baby up,” says Melissa Remiker, Family Care Suites manager at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison.

They come equipped with all the necessities like diapers, wipes, ointment and blankets. The crib also features a plastic barrier to keep the baby safely in place, while still close to mom.

“It gets close up to the patient so then, especially for our C-section patients, they don't have to reach over the side of the bed to pick up their baby,” Remiker tells NBC15 News.

Health officials remind new parents the ABC’s of safe sleep.

Alone: Make sure your baby is sleeping alone.

Back: Keep your baby on their back while sleeping.

Crib: Your baby should sleep alone in a crib.

The Halo Bassinests were made possible by donations through the SSM Health St. Mary's Foundation.

