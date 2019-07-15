Keeping pets safe during extreme temperatures

With higher temperatures and humidity levels in the forecast, the Dane County Humane Society is reminding pet owners to take extra steps to keep pets cool and safe.

“Even the healthiest pets can suffer from dehydration and heat stroke if exposed to extreme high temperatures and humidity,” says Marissa DeGroot, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator. “Make sure your pets are in a safe, cool location with plenty of water and never leave your pet alone inside a vehicle.”

To keep your pet safe and healthy during the summer heat:

