Keeping pets safe during extreme temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- With higher temperatures and humidity levels in the forecast, the Dane County Humane Society is reminding pet owners to take extra steps to keep pets cool and safe.
“Even the healthiest pets can suffer from dehydration and heat stroke if exposed to extreme high temperatures and humidity,” says Marissa DeGroot, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator. “Make sure your pets are in a safe, cool location with plenty of water and never leave your pet alone inside a vehicle.”
To keep your pet safe and healthy during the summer heat:
- Watch for heatstroke: Symptoms include panting, lethargy, drooling, fever, vomiting and collapse. If you think your dog may have heatstroke, call your veterinarian right away. Breeds with shorter noses, as well as very young and senior dogs are especially vulnerable.
- Give extra water:Refill your pet's water bowl more often than usual on hot days.
- Never leave you pet alone inside a car: Even with windows cracked, the inside of a car can heat up to 120 degrees in a matter of minutes. Leaving the air conditioning on is no guarantee your pet will be safe.
- Avoid hot sidewalks:Paws can become burned on hot surfaces.
- Brush your pet regularly: A clean coat can ward off summer skin problems and help your pet stay cool.
- Be alert for coolant leaking from your vehicle: Dogs are attracted to the sweet taste of coolant, and a small amount can make them sick. If you believe your dog ingested coolant, take them to the vet right away.