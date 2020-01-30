Kelly accuses Karofsky of slander in Supreme Court forum

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is accusing one of his two liberal-leaning challengers of insulting and slandering him.

The conservative-leaning Kelly faces Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone in a Feb. 18 primary.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 7 general election.

All three candidates appeared at a Milwaukee Bar Association forum Thursday.

Karofsky renewed her accusations that Kelly is corrupt because he always rules in favor of conservative groups. That sparked an angry retort from Kelly, who accused her of slandering him and lying about him to advance her own career.

