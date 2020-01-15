Kelly outraises opponents in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly's campaign raised more than half-a-million dollars during the last half of 2019, easily outdistancing his two challengers.

Kelly's campaign said Wednesday that he raised more than $556,000 over the last six months, bringing his total to about $800,000 for the year. Jill Karofsky's campaign said she raised $227,500 over the last half of 2019, bringing her total for the year to just under $350,000.

Ed Fallone raised $77,000 over the last half of the year, bringing his yearly total to about $150,700.