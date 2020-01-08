Kennedy Road under I-39/90 in Janesville closed for two days

Kennedy Road will be closed to all traffic under I-39/90 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Drivers must use alternate local routes. Emergency access will be provided to police, fire and EMS, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Crews will remove formwork on the new I-39/90 northbound bridge over the roadway. The work operations and road closure are weather dependent and subject to change.

The public is encouraged to stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website here, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page here.

