Kenosha man found dead after van crashes in Clearfield

A Kenosha man was found dead over the weekend when someone spotted his van crashed on the side of the road in Clearfield Township, according to the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified him as Edward A. Tannler, adding that the 59-year-old was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Deputies responded to the scene of the wreck, on 39th Street, just east of Germantown Rd. around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, after an individual reported spotting the vehicle on its side and a man under the van, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

Investigators say the deputies found the GMC Savana van on its passenger side and determined that Tannler had been partially ejected from the vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office noted they were assisted by the New Lisbon Fire Dept. Mauston Area Ambulance, and the Juneau Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

