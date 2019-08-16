Kenosha police: Body of 2-month-old child disposed of in field, 2 persons expected to be charged

Kenosha police say the body of a 2-month-old child was disposed of in a field near 50th Street and 52nd Avenue.

Investigators say they were informed around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 that an infant had been missing since late July. The infant resided in a home with her parents on 45th Street near 37th Avenue. Through investigative efforts, officials say it was determined that the infant was deceased and its body disposed in the field at 50th Street and 52nd Avenue. A search of that field yielded possible evidence of the disposal.

Police identified the child in a news release as 2-month-old Jalisa Adams-Frison, born in May 2019.

Although the investigation is ongoing, criminal charges against two persons will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for Hiding a Corpse and Harboring or Aiding Felons. The suspects are a 36-year-old man and 21-year-old woman — both residents of Kenosha. We are not naming them until they have been officially charged.

The department is asking that anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Please refer to case number 2019-49527.