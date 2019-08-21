Kenosha police: laws still apply, even when you're drinking "Claws"

A Wisconsin police department is reminding people that despite the popular saying, drinking White Claws doesn't not exempt you from obeying the law.

The Kenosha Police Department posted on their Facebook page: Recently we have heard the saying going around “Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws.” We are here to remind you that even when you’re drinking White Claws, laws still do apply! Remember to drink responsibly and NEVER drink and drive!

White Claws are alcoholic beverages popular among young drinkers. Fans of the hard seltzer have coined the tongue-in-cheek phrase "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws"

The post also showed a photo of a t-shit with the saying and a red circle and line through the logo.