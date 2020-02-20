Kentucky House passes medical marijuana bill

After years of setbacks, medical marijuana advocates cleared a historic hurdle Thursday when the Kentucky House voted to legalize the use of cannabis for medical purposes.

The measure won House passage on a 65-30 vote after an emotional debate, sending the proposal to the Senate. Both chambers are controlled by Republicans. The House vote marked the first time a medical marijuana bill passed either legislative chamber in Kentucky, supporters said.

“We have momentum but we’re not there yet,” Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, the bill’s lead sponsor, told reporters after the vote.

Senate President Robert Stivers told reporters Thursday that he believes the measure has a “narrow path” to Senate passage, the Courier Journal reported. But he raised concerns about the lack of conclusive studies by federal entities such as the Food and Drug Administration.

Nemes said he assumes the Senate will consider some changes to the bill. Revisions will be acceptable, he said, as long as the bill’s core goal is preserved: “And that is to provide medical marijuana for as many Kentuckians in need whose physician thinks it will help them.”

During the long House debate, Nemes reassured his House colleagues that the measure would create the country’s “tightest medical marijuana” program if it becomes law.

Supporters said medical cannabis would ease the suffering of many Kentuckians.

The legislation would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis and set up a regulatory framework for patients to obtain it at approved dispensaries. Smoking medical cannabis would not be permitted under the bill. It could be consumed in forms such as pills and oils.

Under the bill, a regulatory board would determine what conditions would qualify for doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients. The House amended the bill Thursday to guarantee that the approved conditions for a marijuana prescription would include chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and nausea or vomiting.