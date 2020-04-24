Kentucky father, daughter beat COVID-19; now donating plasma to help others

A Kentucky father and daughter fought COVID-19 together. Now that they’ve recovered, they’re hoping to help others who are dealing with the virus.

Courtney Frazier took a trip to New York before COVID-19 was widespread in the city.

After coming home to Breathitt County, however, she and her father, Mark Hamblin, started experiencing symptoms. The two tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago, and have both recovered.

They say they’re thankful their symptoms were mild, but they want to help people whose cases are severe.

They’re two of more than ten patients who have donated plasma at the Kentucky Blood Center so far.

The convalescent plasma is being used as an experimental treatment for patients with severe symptoms.

Dr. Dennis Williams, with the Kentucky Blood Center, says plasma transfusions have been used to treat other major viruses, and this is just one way they’re hoping to get through the pandemic.

“It’s a novel virus so there’s no definitive treatments out there,” says Dr. Williams. “This one show promise so we want to do what we can for these patients and give them the best possible treatments that are available. So, it’s important for us to find these patients who have had it and have recovered and get them in here and collect the plasma so we can at least provide some form of treatment that looks like there is some promise“

The Kentucky Blood Center says anyone who has fully recovered from the virus can donate plasma. For more information, and to fill out the center’s online form, click here.