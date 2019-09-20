Kentucky girl dies in freak bicycle accident on her birthday

Authorities in one Kentucky county say a child has died in what appears to be a "freak accident."

Gray affiliate WAVE reports 9-year-old Charlene "Charlie" Presleee-Kay Sipes died as a result of injuries sustained in a bicycle accident Tuesday night.

The LaRue County Coroner's Office told WAVE it appears the handlebar brake struck her neck and caused her death.

The third-grader at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School was found by her mother, and the accident happened on her birthday.