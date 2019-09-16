Kerri Modjeski named next principal of 4th elementary in Oregon School District

The Oregon School District announced Monday that Kerri Modjeski will become the principal of the district’s 4th elementary school, located in Fitchburg.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Brian Busler says will start her new role for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the district, Modjeski started her career in the Oregon School District in 1995.

Throughout her career, she has taught at BKE, RCI and OMS. After teaching, she served as an Administrative Intern at both OMS and BKE.

This school year marks Kerri’s 9th year as Principal at BKE.

“Kerri’s experience with children in a wide range of ages makes her uniquely qualified to serve our district’s fourth elementary school, which will initially serve grades K-6,” according to the release.

