Key state lawmaker vows to kill manure storage rules

A key Republican lawmaker is promising to kill potential new restrictions on manure storage after farmers complained they weren't consulted and the rules are too onerous.

The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is working on new farm siting standards that would dramatically expand how far new farms and farms looking to expand must place manure storage facilities from neighbors' property lines.

Industry advocates held a news conference this week to complain about the standards, saying state officials never consulted farmers and the standards are so restrictive they would end agricultural expansion.

Sen. Steve Nass is co-chair of the Legislature's rules committee. He said Wednesday that "DATCP bureaucrats" have are ignoring farmers concerns and promised to block the restrictions.

DATCP officials had no immediate comment.

