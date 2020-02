Khalid will be headlining the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with Jessie Reyez at Summerfest this year.

The Khalid show is scheduled on June 27. It will be the first time he has performed at the Milwaukee music festival.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 21 on Summerfest's website.

Summerfest is scheduled for June 24-28 and June 30-July 5.