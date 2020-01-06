Kids App Pick of the Week: Hey Clay

Children's Librarian Carissa Christner from the Madison Public Library joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to demonstrate her App Pick of the Week.

"Hey Clay" is an interactive app that shows kids how to build different figures out of clay.

The app is free to download, and users get instructions for one figure from each category (monsters, birds, animals, etc.). Users can pay to unlock all of the instructions for each category.

The app shows kids how to move their hands to make each shape in the process. Christner said it's the perfect app for indoor play, and works well if the kids have clay or playdough with them while using the app.

Click here to see Christner's entire list of app picks and to read her app reviews.