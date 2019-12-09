Kid's App Pick of the Week: Petting Zoo

This week's App Pick of the Week is appropriate for any age -- including babies! -- but is amusing enough that older kids, and even adults, will enjoy it.

Children's Librarian Carissa Christner of the Madison Public Library joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to demonstrate and old favorite called "Petting Zoo."

Christner said the app is interactive and perfect for plane rides.

The app was developed by Christoph Niemann with Fox & Sheep and it's available on both iOS and Android devices for a few dollars.

https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/kids/apps/petting-zoo>Click here for more information on the app, and to read Christner's app reviews.