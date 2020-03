It's a big world out there, but there are creative ways kids can explore it right at their fingertips. Madison Public Library Children's Librarian Carissa Christner is in the WMTV studio with a look at a great app that helps kid learn more about Australia.

Madison Public Library Children's Librarian Carissa Christner demonstrates her kid's app pick of the week, Paperbark.

CLICK HERE for Carissa's full list of app picks.