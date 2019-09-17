Kids can get goodnight phone calls from Mickey, Jasmine, Yoda and other Disney favorites

Children of all ages can get a phone call at bedtime from Mickey Mouse, Yoda, Spider-Man or other Disney characters through the end of September.

The House of Mouse announced the relaunch of the Disney Bedtime Hotline, a toll-free service with special messages from one of its characters. People can also choose "Toy Story's" Woody, "Aladdin's" Jasmine, Anna and Elsa from "Frozen" or Yoda of the Star Wars series.

Disney stated in a news release Monday that it would "give kids something to look forward to at bedtime - and give parents a break."

Spidey's 40-second message tells you about his day helping people and fighting crime, before he says he's off to bed. Yoda tells the "young padawan" that the Force surrounds them - "Like a blanket, it is."

The 2018 version of the hotline only featured some of the classic Disney icons: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy.

The Bedtime Hotline can be set up at 1-877-7-MICKEY. It was reintroduced in coordination with an updated Disney Sleep Shop, with pajamas and other items for sale through the Shop Disney website.

