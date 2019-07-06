Kids in Middleton interact with ex-pro soccer player

Kids in Middleton had the opportunity to learn to play soccer with an expert on the field -- a former professional soccer player from Nigeria.

Henry Aiyenero brought a youth street soccer tournament to Middleton. Players from ages 9 to 14 competed until the last team was crowned champion.

Despite the rainy morning, competitors said they didn't let the wet and slippery field get in the way.

"It was pretty fun. We were messing around getting super muddy. It was fun. Honestly, it's really fun getting muddy," “ASE Casmir Jones" Soccer Team said.

Aiyenero played soccer overseas for teams in Brazil and Hong Kong. He said his goal is to help introduce kids to "the world of soccer."

He also founded the Aiyenero School of Excellence to “host a training environment where all players are inspired, challenged and empowered.”

"Oh I love it. I think it's a great opportunity to be able to work with kids,” he said. “You know as they learn from you, they're going to use that opportunity to use those skills and grow into an adult. Hopefully they stay within the game and become a referee or coach or continue playing the game. "

If you weren't able to catch this tournament, there's a three-day soccer camp from Aug. 5 until Aug. 7. Activities will include organized technical soccer skill sessions and a variety of competitions.

Visit https://aiyenerose.com/summer-camp to register.

